ATLANTA -- Georgia and Florida residents have a chance to work for Disney without leaving home.

Orlando NBC affiliate WESH reports that the Disney Store is hiring part-time work-from-home guest services representatives or "cast members."

Residents in Texas, Nevada, North Carolina and South Carolina are also invited to apply.

"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job listing says. "This is achieved by consistently demonstrating TDS competencies while engaging with Guests and providing them with entertaining and magical interactions when they connect with the [Guest Service Center] GSC."

Job seekers must have previous customer service experience or retail experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.

See the full job description and how to apply here.

