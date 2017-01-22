JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A line of storms moving from west to east is expected to bring damaging winds and the potential for a tornado outbreak across Northern Florida and Southern Georgia.

The National Weather Service says conditions are ripe for a storm system comparable to the 1993 "Storm of the Century".

NWS: This severe weather we are about to go through has the potential to be one of the most severe weather outbreaks since 1993 Super Storm. — First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 22, 2017

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire First Coast until 8 p.m. The National Weather Service calls this a "Potentially Dangerous Situation", the first time they have ever issued this kind of situation has been issued for Northeast Florida.

These storms have claimed at least ten lives in Georgia already.

This means there is the potential for storms with isolated tornadoes Anyone in the alert area should make sure to have a plan in place in the case that a warning is issued for your county. This round of storms will continue as we near daybreak as they track towards the east.





Right now, it looks like the worst weather will come between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. The biggest threats for our area still look to be damaging winds and the chance for an isolated tornado.

You can stay up to date with the severe weather with First Coast News.

