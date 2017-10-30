Bag of meth finds its way into child's Halloween candy in Wisconsin

(Photo: Courtesy of Menominee Tribal Police Department)

KESHENA, Wis. -- A bag of methamphetamine was found in Halloween candy collected over the weekend.

The drugs were discovered by the child's mother in Keshena, Wisconsin. According to reports, she found the yellow bag of powder with the candy after her child went trick-or-treating on the Menominee Indian reservation.

Luckily, the child did not ingest any of the substance. Police in the area are investigating and asking parents to pay close attention to anything that looks suspicious.

