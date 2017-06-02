Chris Cornell toxicology report: Prescription drugs didn't cause death

Musician/actor Chris Cornell arrives at the premiere of "Machine Gun Preacher" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Photo: Jason Merritt, 2011 Getty Images)

toxicology report for the late singer Chris Cornell shows the singer had prescription drugs in his system when he died.

According to the Associated Press, Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate.

TMZ was first to report the toxicology results.

Cornell, 52, was pronounced dead May 18 after he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden.

The report says there were sedatives in Cornell's body along with Lorazepam (Ativan), a drug for anxiety.

His wife, Vicky Cornell, had suspected something was amiss, she said Friday.

“Many of us who know Chris well, noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off,” she told USA TODAY in a statement. “We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgment seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind."

She continued: "Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”

Cornell was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden. Coroner's officials said preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but Cornell's family disputes the findings and claims he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

"Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages," the family's lawyer, Kirk Pasich, previously told the AP in a statement. “The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

Cornell was laid to rest on May 26 in Los Angeles.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM