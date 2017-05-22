WTLV
'Fatalities' reported at Ariana Grande Concert explosion in Manchester

TEGNA 7:21 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

Police in England confirmed officers responded to a incident at Manchester Arena.  Singer Ariana Grande performed a concert at the venue tonight.  

In a tweet, Greater Manchester police have confirmed there are fatalities. 

Manchester is about 200 miles north of London.

This is a developing story.

