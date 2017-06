The inside of a warehouse where a fire claimed the lives of at least thirty-six people is seen on December 5, 2016 in Oakland, California. The fire took place during a musical event late Friday night. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2016 Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CALIF. (AP) - Two people were arrested for involuntary manslaughter in the Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 in December.

The fire broke out during a concert in a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship on December 2.

