Allegiant Air offers to help Vegas shooting victims and families reunite

In the wake of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the community of Las Vegas has rallied around those who need help.

An outpouring of support has come in the form of blood donations, and one Vegas-based company is offering to help families reunite after the terrifying assault on concert-goers.

Allegiant Air posted on its Facebook Monday saying it would help victims and their family members fly throughout the country to meet one another:

"Las Vegas is Allegiant's hometown, and on this tragic day we are heartbroken but gratified to see the world rally around our community with so much support and love. Since day one of our operations, we have flown millions of people to and from this great city -- both visitors and those who call Las Vegas home.

"If you or your family members were affected by what happened last night, we want to help. Whether you need to fly to or from Las Vegas, please write us at communications@allegiantair.com. We will do what we can to help you."

You can find all the routes to and from Las Vegas on Allegiant's website and contact them via email.

