Nassau County investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting

Nassau County Sheriff's Office (Photo: NCSO)

CALLAHAN, Fla. -- A Nassau County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect after being called to a "shots fired" seen Sunday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday of shots fired at a residence on Bea. Rd. in Callahan. According to a release from authorities, gunshots could be heard in the background of the 911 call. When deputies arrived, one deputy confronted the suspect who then turned their weapon at the deputy, who shot the suspect in an attempt to protect themselves, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Austin Lindsey, 27, of Callahan.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

