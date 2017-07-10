Nassau County Commissioners debate gas tax increase

Gas Pump (Photo: KING)

The Nassau Board of County Commissioners will hear a public debate Monday night regarding whether or not it'll implement an additional five cent gas tax, which would increase the total gas tax to 12 cents.

If approved, the five cent gas tax will be added to every gallon of gas sold in Nassau County. Currently, residents in the area pay seven cents extra on top of every gallon.

The Board of Commissioners said the additional gas tax would help generate an additional $1.6 million a year, which will only be used for road infrastructure, including the construction of new roads, the reconstruction or resurfacing of existing paved roads, or the paving of existing graded roads.

The meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. at 96135 Nassau Place Suite 1 in Yulee, Florida.

