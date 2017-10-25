Narcan will now be stocked at Walgreens

In a press release, Walgreens announced it will be stocking Narcan at all of its pharmacies.

It is part of Walgreens' initiative to combat drug abuse. Narcan is used in the event of an opioid overdose and is administered as a nasal spray.

“By stocking Narcan in all our pharmacies, we are making it easier for families and caregivers to help their loved ones by having it on hand in case it is needed,” said Rick Gates, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy. “As a pharmacy we are committed to making Narcan more accessible in the communities we serve.”

Additionally, Walgreens will be educating patients about Narcan when they fill a prescription of a controlled substance greater than 50 morphine milligram equivalents and may be at risk for an accidental overdose.

"This action is an important milestone and we applaud Walgreens initiatives to improve access to Narcan Nasal Spray in communities across the U.S.,” said Seamus Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer of Adapt Pharma, the manufacturer of Narcan Nasal Spray. “This effort, combined with the opportunity for patients and caregivers to obtain Narcan Nasal Spray without an individual prescription in 45 states, is critical in combating this crisis.”

