Music director forced to retire from Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestra spring concert is just two weeks away.

This past weekend, the organization sent a letter to parents and students stating that their music director of more than two decades, Scott Greg, is retiring. But Greg tells First Coast News he was shocked when he found out saying he never had any plans of retiring.

“I find an email from management that tell me that my services will no longer be needed after my current contract,” said Greg. He says he was confused when he heard from parents he was retiring.

“It was shocking and numbing and for two days I was somewhat frozen in place,” Greg said.

Students and parents were shocked as well. Sofia Reed, a student who as been a part of the orchestra since she was 4 years old, says when her parents received the email from the organization explaining the news, she and her mom felt betrayed.

The email parents and students received, notifying them that Scott Greg, the musical director of Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestra, is retiring. Greg said he was forced to retire.

“The deception really makes me feel violated. I feel that the Jacksonville symphony’s administration is tone deaf if they think that this is ok,” said Sofia’s mother, Rene Reed.

After 22 years of teaching music, Greg says he doesn’t know what to do.

“It’s my life, I’ve watched these kids grow up," he said.

The maestro is not leaving alone. His students say they stand by him and are requesting he stays.

“I wouldn’t want to go back unless it was Mr. Greg,” Sofia said.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestra for comment, but have not heard back.

