Murder suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect.

JSO is currently searching for Anthony D. Finch, 22, who has an outstanding warrant for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described to be 5-foot-11 and weigh 162 lbs. Police say Finch is armed and dangerous, so do not approach him.

In a Facebook post, JSO released the following photos of Finch:

JSO did not release any other information about the murder case.

If you see him, call 911. If you have any tips leading to his whereabouts, either call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

