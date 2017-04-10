Multiple shot at San Bernardino, CA elementary school

Police lights.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.



San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

The police chief of San Bernardino says a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.



San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said two adults are dead and two students are being treated.



He says the shooting happened in a classroom.



The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV