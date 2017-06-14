House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at baseball field in Alexandria, CBS reports

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9/CBS) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in a "multiple shooting" at a baseball field in Alexandria Wednesday morning, according to a CBS News Special Report.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street, according to police. The incident happened while Republican members were at a Congressional baseball practice behind the YMCA.

CBS New reports Rep. Steve Scalise (R) of Louisiana was shot. At least for other people were shot. Some 50 shots were reportedly fired.

WASHINGTON -U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) (L) speaks to members of the media as Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) (R) listens after a leadership election at a House Republican Conference meeting June 19, 2014 on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2014 Getty Images)

Alexandria police report that victims are being transported to hospitals. Police also said that the suspect is in custody and there is no threat.

The President and Vice President have been briefed about the ongoing situation, CBS reports. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted "our thoughts and prayers are with all affected."

President Donald Trump released the following statement:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

All Alexandria City Public Schools are currently on lock in.

Please stay away from the area and let emergency vehicles through traffic.

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV