Movie theater evacuation prompts search for people of interest

Andrew Wulfeck, WTLV 9:11 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- The Glynn County Police Department says they continue to search for the people responsible for an incident that forced the evacuation of a movie theater at the Glynn Place Mall on Monday.

Police released a picture from surveillance video on Friday of two men that they say were possibly involved in the incident.

A timestamp on the picture indicates the men were walking around the Glynn Place Mall around 8 p.m. on May 1.  

People with information connected with the case are asked to call Lieutenant Jeremiah Bergquist at (912) 554-7840.

The Glynn County Police Department did not release additional details on the incident.

