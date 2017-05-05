Movie theater evacuation prompts search for people of interest

Glynn County Police Department releases photo

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- The Glynn County Police Department says they continue to search for the people responsible for an incident that forced the evacuation of a movie theater at the Glynn Place Mall on Monday.



Police released a picture from surveillance video on Friday of two men that they say were possibly involved in the incident.



A timestamp on the picture indicates the men were walking around the Glynn Place Mall around 8 p.m. on May 1.



People with information connected with the case are asked to call Lieutenant Jeremiah Bergquist at (912) 554-7840.

The Glynn County Police Department did not release additional details on the incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV