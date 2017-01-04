Movement to restore Acosta Bridge lights underway

Acosta Bridge in 2012

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- First Coast News has learned an effort is underway by city leaders to restore the Acosta Bridge’s neon lights that once illuminated the downtown structure.

The lights, which were installed in 1999, were reportedly turned off by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority because of concerns about the malfunctioning system.



The Acosta was one of 7 bridges that gained attention when the city skyline was highlighted in national coverage of Super Bowl XXXIX.



Emails show city leaders are engaged in a potential proposal to restore the aesthetic blue lights on the bridge.

An email sent to Mayor Lenny Curry’s Chief Administrative Officer suggests that the city will look into upgrading the lighting system to LED technology.



A 2015 estimate provided to First Coast News listed the potential fix costing between $1.6 to $2.1 million.



On Wednesday, a city spokesperson did not provide details of the proposal to restore lighting on the bridge that connects the Northbank and Southbank.

No timeline is in place on the potential fix and a spokesperson reports the project been authorized to proceed.