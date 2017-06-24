Motorcyclist dies after crash early Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A local motorcyclist traveling on Arlington Expressway died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained after crashing.

Jonny Lee Gilford, 55, was traveling east on Arlington Expressway near University Blvd. sometime around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a curb. The event caused Gilford to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. Gilford was then transported to Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from the injuries he sustained.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to FHP. It is unknown if the rider was wearing a helmet or if the crash was alcohol-related.

