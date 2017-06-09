Motorcyclist dies after crash along Merrill Road

Fatal crash shuts down Merrill Road (Matt Head)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcycle driver is dead following a collision with a car Friday evening that closed parts of Merrill Road at Arlex Drive in Arlington for hours.



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that a car was traveling westbound and a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Merrill Road when the collision happened.



JSO reports the motorcyclist was ejected and eventually died from injuries.

Police did not provide further details on how the crash happened.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.



Identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.



JSO’s traffic homicide division is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

