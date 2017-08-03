Mother searching for missing daughter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chick-Fil-A trashed by woman
-
2 local moms compete in international CrossFit games
-
Owners of a St. Augustine building want to demolish it
-
Family fights with JEA over solar savings
-
20 years in prison for firing a warning shot
-
Cell phone 'pings' lead to Blind Rabbit murder arrest
-
Neighborhood questions why 19 year was killed in driveway
-
Jax mother still seeking justice a decade after her daughter's death
-
Disney hiring Georgia residents to work from home
-
FDOT testing solar-powered retro-reflective LED markers in Avondale
More Stories
-
Duval School Board approves more than 150 teacher…Aug. 3, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
Periods of heavy rain Thursday afternoon with…Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed on Mayport RoadAug. 3, 2017, 6:54 p.m.