Mother of previously missing 7-year-old arrested in Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The mother of a previously missing 7-year-old has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death in Jacksonville Beach.

Marla E. D'Andrea, 39, was arrested and booked on an out-of-county warrant sometime early Saturday morning by the Orlando Police Department. D'Andrea was considered a person of interest in the death of another woman found at her home in Jacksonville Beach on Friday.

Both D'Andrea and her 7-year-old son were unable to be located after the discovery of the body on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert later that day.

Luke Gjelaj, D'Andrea's son, was found safe at around 9 p.m. Friday evening, according to a tweet from FDLE.

D'Andrea is currently being held at the Orange County Corrections facility on a second-degree murder charge, according to jail records. She is not currently listed on a first appearance list for Saturday, July 1 and is not eligible for bond.

