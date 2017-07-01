Mother of previously missing 7-year-old arrested in Orlando for murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The mother of a previously reported missing and endangered 7-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the murder of her own family member.

Marla E. D'Andrea, 39, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant sometime early Saturday morning by the Orlando Police Department. D'Andrea was considered a person of interest in the suspicious death of another woman, who it was later revealed to be her own 67-year-old mother.

Detectives from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department traveled to Orlando on Friday night to arrest D'Andrea for the murder of her mother Barbara A. D'Andrea, who was a resident of Atlantic Beach, according to JBPD.

Both D'Andrea and her 7-year-old son were unable to be located after the discovery of the deceased on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert later that day.

Luke Gjelaj, D'Andrea's son, was found safe Friday evening at the Orlando International Airport. D'Andrea, who was with her son at the time he was located, was detained at the airport until JBPD could arrive.

The boy is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, according to authorities. Both JBPD and DCF are attempting to make custody arrangements for him.

D'Andrea is currently being held at the Orange County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Duval County on a second-degree murder charge.

She was not listed on a first appearance list for Saturday, July 1 and is not currently eligible for bond.

