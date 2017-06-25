Mormon church leaders cut microphone after girl reveals she's gay
A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is a lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues.
