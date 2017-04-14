More than 100,000 people are calling for change at Atlantic Beach

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP identities 24-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-95
-
Deposition video released in JSO lawsuit
-
JSO officer accused of turning down opportunity to help
-
Memorial grows for Creekside High senior
-
Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting
-
Creekside High student dies in crash
-
Palatka surfer recovering from shark bite
-
Horrific crash kills woman, closes SR 207
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
More Stories
-
1 dead in crash along St. Johns Bluff Road in the SouthsideApr 14, 2017, 5:11 p.m.
-
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seatsApr 14, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Second sharkbite in just three days on the First CoastApr 14, 2017, 5:55 p.m.