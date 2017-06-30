Moped driver killed after being hit from behind by pickup truck on I-95

(Photo: Kaye, Michael)

A moped driver was killed after his vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Interstate 95 near State Road 207 in St. Johns County, authorities said.

The moped was traveling in the northbound right lane of I-95 when it was struck by the Ford F-150, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 56-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene and charges are pending an investigation.

The crash caused traffic delays on I-95 northbound for roughly an hour.

