Monster Jam tickets are now on sale for February 24

Tickets for Monster Jam at EverBank Field on Saturday, February 24 are now on sale.

This year you can purchase Pit Party tickets, which get you in to an event that begins before the races. You'll be able to see the trucks up close, take photos, meet the drivers and get autographs.

Tickets and Pit Party Passes are available at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Box office in advance, online at Ticket Master or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Same day event ticket and pit pass required for entry to pit party. All seats reserved. Subject to facility fee, plus convenience and handling charges. EverBank Field is located at One Everbank Field Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

For more information on a Monster Jam, check out their website here.

