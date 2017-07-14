Money being raised for fallen Jacksonville Marine who died in military plane crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Earlier this week, 16 military members died when their transport plane crashed in Mississippi.



The victims included 26-year-old Sgt. Joe Murray, who spent much of his life growing up in Jacksonville. Family members are now raising money for Murray's wife and four kids.

Jerry Bisaillon, a cousin of Murray's, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Marine's family. Right now, he's compiling every photo he can to remember his cousin; from weddings, family gatherings and more.

Friends and family are still trying to come to terms after the tragedy.



"It was such a freak accident," he said. "You expect them to die in combat, you expect them to die in action. We expect that that's potentially going to happen, but not in the safest airplane in the world, randomly flying over Mississippi."



Bisaillon is now trying to do what he can for Murray's immediate family, for someone he grew up with.



"He was literally the most caring person I've ever met," Bisaillon said. "It's crazy, a big tough marine and he was just an unlimited supply of happiness and caring and just wanting to help people."



Bisaillon started the page on Tuesday and said people were donating even before it went public.



While the set goal is for $10,000, Bisaillon said the family will be happy with whatever they receive.



"He and his fellow Marines, they were the best," he said. "They were a great service to this country and I think everybody should remember them.

