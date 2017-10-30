Grandmother of killed trick-or-treater: 'Pay attention'

Dohntae Vasquez dressed up as Captain America the night his grandmother took him trick-or-treating.

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Halloween night 2014 was one of the worst days of Angela Hoerl's life.

For her two-year-old grandson Dohntae Vasquez, it was his first time trick-or-treating.

“I think he was more excited about being Captain America. He loved it,” Hoerl said. “He put it on to try it on, and that's was it. It wasn't coming back off.”

It was also his last time trick-or-treating.

Dohntae was in a stroller as they crossed U.S. 27 in Lake Wales. They briefly stopped in the grass median after someone in their group dropped his phone.

Dohntae got out of the stroller, and before Hoerl could react, he was hit and killed by a bus.

“Nobody saw the bus, and then the bus was there and my grandson was gone,” she said, tears streaming down her face.

Hoerl wants those going on on Halloween to think about what happened to her and her grandson.

Those driving should pay attention, and those walking with children should keep them close, she said.

Halloween is the second deadliest day of the year for pedestrians, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's also the day children have the greatest chance of being killed by a vehicle, according to a study by State Farm and BestPlaces.

“Hold their hand when you're crossing the street,” Hoerl said. “That's my biggest regret. I should've held him.”

