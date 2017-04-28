Mom disputes JSO report, says cop spat at, assaulted son

Julie Yarbough tells First Coast News her son, Daniel Nyman, who is bipolar, is being hospitalized inside the very place where she claims he was assaulted by a JSO officer.

The incident, in which an officer is alleged to have spit on Nyman, occured Wednesday evening at UF Health Jacksonville.

A video submitted to First Coast News appears to show Officer Tim James spitting on Nyman.



According to a report from JSO, this all stemmed from a police call, where Officer James writes that he witnessed Nyman being beligerant to a woman. That woman was Yarbough.



The report states Nyman spat on the officer several times and that things escalated to the point where Nyman swung a punch at Officer James' head.



The report said the officer grabbed Nyman by the lapel and collar area and performed a leg sweep to take Nyman down.



"I seen him take him down to the ground and go straight for his head," said Yarbough.



The report said Nyman spat on the officer. Watching the video, it's hard to tell if that happens.



The report also said Nyman swung at the cop. It's also not apparent that occurred in the video.



There was one detail not included in the report: A portion of the video which appears to show Officer James spitting at Nyman.



"I feel like my son's been beaten, kidnapped, and nobody's telling me anything."

First Coast News reached out to JSO to see if the officer would be willing to speak. We have not heard back.

First Coast News requested the officer history for both officers on the scene. Nothing has been sent back.



JSO sent us a statement Thursday saying they are investigating. On Friday, a spokesperson said they could not comment any further.

Yarbough said hospital staff won't allow her to see her son and wont tell her about his condition. She said she's been told that it's because once he's out of the hospital, he'll be in JSO custody.



Nyman has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.



"I'm worried about my son's condition, I haven't been able to see him since the assault happened. I mean the blood was just pouring out of his mouth and they took him into the hospital. I haven't seen him, I don't know how much damage was done."



Yarbough is hoping other bystanders who were also recording video will come forward. She said she's getting a lawyer.



"I don't think that it should take somebody getting shot for everyone to stand up and say hey, this needs to stop."

