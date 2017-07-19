WTLV
Mistrial declared in Russell Tillis' aggravated assault trial

First Coast News , WTLV 12:02 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The judge declared a mistrial in Russell Tillis' aggravated assault case on Wednesday.

According to the judge, a mistrial was declared on a violation of discovery. In short, there was a document that the defense requested from prosecution and they did not receive it until Tuesday night, instead of in discovery.

Tillis' defense attorney released a statement: 

"Mr. Tillis and I are both frustrated with the recent developments concerning items of discovery that were requested more than 16 months ago. We look forward to reviewing these documents, attempting to determine why they were not disclosed to the defense sooner and whether there are any additional materials that have been withheld."

We have reached out to the State Attorney's Office for a statement and have not yet heard back. 

 

 

 

 

