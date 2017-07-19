Mistrial declared in Russell Tillis' aggravated assault trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The judge declared a mistrial in Russell Tillis' aggravated assault case on Wednesday.

According to the judge, a mistrial was declared on a violation of discovery. In short, there was a document that the defense requested from prosecution and they did not receive it until Tuesday night, instead of in discovery.

Tillis' defense attorney released a statement:

"Mr. Tillis and I are both frustrated with the recent developments concerning items of discovery that were requested more than 16 months ago. We look forward to reviewing these documents, attempting to determine why they were not disclosed to the defense sooner and whether there are any additional materials that have been withheld."

We have reached out to the State Attorney's Office for a statement and have not yet heard back.

JUST IN: Judge Borello grants motion for a mistrial in Russell Tillis case. — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) July 19, 2017

Judge tells the jury: "Good news is I am going to free up your day and the rest of the week. The bad news is I've declared a mistrial..." — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) July 19, 2017

Judge Borello has made it very clear that he is disappointed with this outcome since it's taken two years to even have this trial. @FCN2go — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) July 19, 2017

Judge: Status hearing for Tillis next Thursday, July 27th. Will go over discovery violation that resulted in this mistrial. @FCN2go — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) July 19, 2017

