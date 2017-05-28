Mississippi man arrested in connection to the death of 8 people, including deputy

Officers from multiple jurisdictions arrested Cory Godbolt on East Lincoln Road this morning. He is accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy. (Photo: Therese Apel/ The Clarion-Ledger)

Authorities from multiple agencies took Cory Godbolt into custody on East Lincoln Road Sunday morning after they say he killed eight people, including a Lincoln County deputy.

The deputy's name and the names of the other victims have not yet been released.

Godbolt, 36, fled from police and allegedly killed people at three different scenes in Lincoln County. He told The Clarion-Ledger reporter he did it because he loved his wife and children and he loves Bogue Chitto.

Godbolt told The Clarion-Ledger that he had gone to a residence off Lee Road in Bogue Chitto in order to talk about his children. At some point, neighbors called the police, and that's when the deputy arrived to try to calm the situation.

"My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there," Godbolt said as he sat on the road waiting to be transported by ambulance. "We was talking about me trying to take the children home... somebody called the officer.... that's what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I'm sorry."

When asked what's next for him, Godbolt said, "Death... Suicide by cop was my intention. I ain't fit to live. Not after what I've done."

As authorities took Godbolt to the ground, he was saying he had been shot by someone inside the home. He was treated at the scene for the gunshot, then transported to a local hospital.

Authorities remain tight-lipped on further details of the case. This is, to the memory of most involved, the largest crime spree in Lincoln County history.

Lincoln County has about 34,000 people. The county seat, Brookhaven, has about 14,000 people, and Bogue Chitto, an unincorporated town of about 533, is about 10 miles south of Brookhaven.

This is a developing story. We are on the scene in Lincoln County. Check back here for updates as this story unfolds.

