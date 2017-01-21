Missing endangered woman found in St. Augustine

Devon Overbee may have taken a bus to Jacksonville from St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office called off the search for 28-year-old Devon Marie Overbee.

In a Facebook post by SJSO, they said they located Overbee in St. Augustine around 4 a.m. Saturday.

When they announced that she was missing, they believed she was endangered and headed to Jacksonville. She was listed as endangered because she made concerning statements to her friends through social media on Friday about being in late stages of her pregnancy.

When authorities found her, they say Overbee was in good health.

WTLV