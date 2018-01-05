Missing Hawthorne teen possibly with man who goes by the name 'Road Rage'

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old teen who could be with a man she met online.

Deputies report Kaileigh Hand was reported missing early Friday morning. She was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. wearing a gray dress, black tights and black heels. Her phone has been turned off, deputies report.

Officials state Hand has been chatting online with a man named "Road Rage" using an app called Line Chat. "Road Rage" stated that he is a 17-year-old male who drives trucks for a living.

Hand takes medication for high blood pressure. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police.

