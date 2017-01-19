Body of missing Putnam County boater found

The body of the missing boater out in Putnam County has been found, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO released a statement Thursday announcing that their divers, along with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the body of Kenneth Edward McCann Jr., 56 around 10 a.m.

Deputies say they responded to a call about McCann and another man falling into the water at Grandin Lake in West Putnam County around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. They say their fishing boat flipped.

They were able to save the other man, but learned McCann was still in the water. They continued searching and at one point called in their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

They confirmed that McCann died on Thursday.

At this time, the boating accident remains an ongoing investigation.

