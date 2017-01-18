Missing Putnam County boater identified; Search called off

The search for a missing boater out of Putnam County has been called off Wednesday night, authorities confirmed to First Coast News.

Deputies responded to Grandin Lake in West Putnam Co. around 5:30 a.m. after 56-year-old Kenneth Edward McCann Jr. and another man fell into the water when their fishing boat flipped, says Captain Hancel Woods with the sheriff's office.

Two deputies knocked on doors around the lake after arriving until a property owner took them out on his boat. Authorities were able to save the 33-year-old man, but learned McCann was still in the water. They searched until well after sunup, at which point they decided there was no way he survived and called in the sheriff's office Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

Divers searched the water until sundown but couldn't find McCann's body.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will continue to look and maintain a security perimeter, but deputies have called off the search until Thursday morning.

Divers from the Jacksonville, Clay and Putnam sheriff's offices will resume the search at first light.

Here in Putnam County where multiple agencies looking for missing boater after early morning boating accident. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/qUJXC36YV9 — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) January 18, 2017

