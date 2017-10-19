Missing Jacksonville man identified from remains at Yosemite

Human remains found in Yosemite National Park during the summer have been identified as a U.S. Navy sailor from Jacksonville who was reported missing while visiting last spring.

The National Park Service said the remains of Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24, were identified through DNA.

Sevier was staying at a Housekeeping Camp and had been seen going out on day hikes. He was last seen on May 3. At the end of August, remains were found near the banks of the Merced River below Vernal Fall.

Sevier was stationed at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center in Virginia.

© 2017 Associated Press