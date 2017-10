A missing child alert has been activated for a 9-year-old our of Cape Coral, Florida.

Jeremias Lopez-Domingo was last seen wearing a neon greenish-yellow soccer jersey with the number 12 on the back, black short and black soccer cleats with orange heels.

If you have any information please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

© 2017 WTLV-TV