Missing Child Alert out of Polk County

A Missing Child Alert for Donovan Carruthers, 7, has been issued out of Polk County, Florida.

Carruthers was last seen in the 100 block of Verbena Street in Davenport, Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes that he may be in the company of a man named Joseff Rhodes. If you have any information call the Holmes City Police Department at 1-863-421-3636 or call 911.

