Missing child alert for 9-year-old from Brevard County

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Sebastian Meachum.

Meachum was last seen in the 800 block of Atz Boulevard in Malabar, Florida.

The child may be in the company of Tony Hughes who was last seen wearing a black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots, and Chrissy Hughes.

They may be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18 foot boat, Florida tag number 3066PJ.

If located, contact law enforcement.

