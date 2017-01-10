Missing 15-year-old in Lake City

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jacksonville Jimmy John's under fire
-
Possible human remains found in Clay County
-
Deputies: Home invasion, possible kidnapping
-
Police called over Terry Parker sit-in
-
It's a new day for the Jaguars
-
Jaguars make major moves Monday
-
DCPS investigates four school employees
-
Grave occupied by another body
-
Glen Mitchell dies at 77
More Stories
-
City council looks at Human Rights OrdinanceJan 10, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
'My time to say thanks': President Obama addresses…Jan 10, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
-
St. Augustine man asked to serve at presidential…Jan 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.