(Photo: Facebook still, Timothy Eli Thompson) (Photo: WXIA)

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) -- A Mobile family is mourning the death of a "miracle baby" born without a nose, who touched the hearts of thousands across the nation.

Eli Thompson was born in 2015 with congenital Arhinia, an extremely rare condition in which the nose, nasal or sinus cavities don't develop. According to the National Institute of Health, there are only about 30 cases that have been reported. At only five days old, Eli received a tracheotomy to relieve a breathing blockage and had to face several other challenges.

11Alive's NBC affiliate in Mobile, WPMI, has covered Eli's story since he was born. They reported the 2-year-old died Saturday night at Spring Hill Medical Center in Mobile.

PHOTOS | 'Miracle baby,' Eli Thompson

Eli's father, Jeremy Finch, confirmed the toddler's death on Facebook, saying "We lost our little buddy last night."

While Finch said they will never be able to make sense of why it happened, he wrote that he was "so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life. He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home."

Finch's post has reached thousands of people on Facebook, who are sharing their condolences with Eli's family.

Family is reportedly finalizing plans for services for Eli.

Read Finch's full Facebook message.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM