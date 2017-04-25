A 7-year-old St. Augustine girl is safe after deputies say suspects tried to abduct her from her apartment complex located on Whispering Woods Lane.

Deputies say the girl ran into her apartment saying a man offered her candy and was trying to lure her to his vehicle. The victim told deputies that the man was a passenger in a dark blue, unknown make, large SUV with tinted windows.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 240 pounds with a buzz cut haircut, in his mid-30's and wearing all black.

The little girl told authorities the man offered her candy and told her it was in the trunk of his vehicle. When the girl refused the passenger became upset and chased the girl as she ran up the stairs of her apartment building.

Deputies say the men tried to abduct several children from the same area.

© 2017 WTLV-TV