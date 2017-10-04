Memorial unveiled for man shot, killed in Jacksonville Beach on July 4

Three months have passed since his death, but the memory of Glen McNeil Jr. is still alive today. On Wednesday, family and friends gathered in Jacksonville Beach and unveiled a memorial created in his honor.

On July 4, McNeil was gunned down while celebrating the holiday. At this time, police still haven't arrested a single person involved in the incident.

"The killer took somebody who was so special," said Robin Davis, the mother of McNeil. "He was just so special and loved."

McNeil was so loved that his friends were determined to get a memorial established for him. Brittnie Thiel started a petition online to push the City of Jacksonville Beach to install a permanent memorial in his honor. It garnered 3,000 signatures.

Just in time for his birthday, the City approved and created a permanent memorial placed in the spot where he died. It reads "In loving memory of Glynn 'Gleet' McNeil, Junior."

A memorial was placed in Jacksonville Beach at the spot where Glen McNeil Jr. was shot and killed at on July 4. Photo: FCN.

"It's heartwarming... everybody out here had different relationships with him and he impacted so many people and just imagine if he had lived longer," Thiel said.

Davis said it is the efforts of her son's friends and brothers that helps her continue on. She said she hopes her son will get justice.

"It happened here, in such a public place," Davis said. "There were so many people that I have complete faith that somebody saw something enough that it would bring the criminal to justice."

At this time, no arrests or suspect description have been made in connection McNeil's death. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said they are still getting tips from the public while the case remains under investigation.

