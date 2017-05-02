Close Mega Millions winning numbers from May 2 First Coast News , WTLV 12:14 AM. EDT May 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Mega Millions winning numbers from May 2, 2017 are 5-14-42-43-58 and the Megaball is 1. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Brunswick H.S. football coach sought, allegedly had inappropriate relationship with student Corrine Brown's taxes testimony and preparing for Ronnie Simmons testimony The Jaguars add 16 undrafted free agent, beat writer Mike Kaye discusses the standouts Inside Jacksonville's abandoned buildings Investigation continues into JSO officer hitting a bicyclist Man accused of shooting at deputy turns himself in No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reassigns sergeant after complaint following fatal police shooting One man has died following an officer-involved accident Tracking the money in the Corrine Brown case More Stories 4 adults shot in Moncrief: JSO May. 2, 2017, 11:45 p.m. Meet the man behind the scenes: Could Ronnie… May. 3, 2017, 12:02 a.m. Man accused of shooting at deputy turns himself in May. 2, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
