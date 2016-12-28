Meet Tyler: The 9-year-old from Fleming Island who's got his eyes on the PGA

Tyler can drive the ball 180 yards. Be honest - can you?

Tyler Mawhinney of Fleming Island is only 9 years old, but he's already better at golf than a lot of adults.

He's been playing since he was 2.

"I had plastic clubs that my mom bought me at Walmart," says Tyler.

He's gotten so good at the young age of 9 that he can already drive the ball 180 yards. All his practice has paid off, too.

In April, Tyler will be competing in the National Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta, Ga., home of The Masters Golf Tournament.

Tyler competed in a series of local and regional qualifying rounds, and he did well enough to earn his way to one of the most prestigious courses in the world.

Tyler's parents say this accomplishment means even more because of where he lives.

"Florida's tough," Tyler's mom Kerri says. "It's got - I would go above saying a lot of good junior golfers and say a lot of great junior golfers. It's tough."

In the future, Tyler says he hopes for some major championships as a professional golfer. While his parents don't doubt his ability to one day win some majors, they're more focused on making sure he becomes a good person.

"To go to college and get a degree and be a good human being - that's the goal," Tyler's dad Joe says.

"Trying to say right now about the PGA Tour is a little ... I mean, he's 9, so who knows?" Kerri adds.

One thing Tyler's parents do know is his talents go way beyond the golf course.

"Here's a great kid," Kerri says. "He's compassionate, he's kind and he's just a great kid."

"Obviously at golf he's pretty talented, but as a little boy, he's a pretty special kid," Joe says.