McDonald's to offer free meals for first responders Wednesday

. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2013 Getty Images)

McDonald’s of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia is showing its appreciation to local first responders for everything they do in local communities, including their most recent relief efforts for Hurricane Irma, by inviting them to stop in to enjoy a free Extra Value Meal on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

First responders, which include firefighters, police officers and EMT/paramedic personnel, are able to redeem the offer in-restaurant by presenting a valid badge or ID when ordering at the front counter at any of the 113 McDonald’s restaurants across 18 Counties* in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.



“We are so thankful to our local first responders who kept us safe before and during Hurricane Irma, and who are aiding the communities during the recovery process,” said Will Garcia, a local McDonald’s owner/operator. “We hope first responders enjoy a meal on us on at our restaurants for this First Responders’ Appreciation Day, as it is a way we are saying ‘thank you’ for their service each and every day.”

No purchase is necessary, but first responders must show valid badge or ID (in-store only, limit one free offer per customer, per visit).



© 2017 WTLV-TV