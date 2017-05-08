McDonald's manager arrested after accosting customers

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. -- Macclenny McDonald's manager, Rafiel Morgan, 40, was arrested after attacking several customers.

Among the attacked on Sunday, was a 15-year-old boy who sustained serious facial injuries. Morgan fled the scene and was not there when the Baker County Deputies arrived, however, they were able to arrest him Monday.

Morgan is being charged with child abuse, battery and disorderly conduct.

