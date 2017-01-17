Mayor Lenny Curry announces 500 new jobs coming to Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mayor Lenny Curry and Formativ Health will be bringing 500 new jobs to Jacksonville, according to a press release.

Formative Health will be leasing a 65,000 sq. ft. office space for a new Patient Access Services Center.

Formative is part of Northwell Health which is New York State's largest health care provider.

“No one can deny the momentum that is building in Jacksonville, especially in the health and life science sector,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “As a company that supports the medical community by making their operations more efficient and productive, Formativ Health will enhance Jacksonville’s presence in this all-important sector of our economy.”

The building will be four floors and located in the office complex at 4875 Belford Rd. Staff training will begin in April of 2017, however the building will be finished by mid-2018.

"Improving the patient experience is a top priority for all physician practices," said Formativ CEO Dennis Dowling. "Recognizing that the focus on customer service goes far beyond clinical care, we want to ensure a seamless encounter when patients first call us to make an appointment. The creation of Formativ, an integrated physician management services organization, strengthens that commitment, and we know Jacksonville offers an extraordinary labor force that will enable us to meet our patients' expectations."

Once the facility is running, it will serve 1,200 Northwell physicians.

“The Jacksonville region has a strong health care market and Formativ Health’s decision to locate a service center here further solidifies our standing as a leader in the health and life sciences industry,” said Darnell Smith, JAX Chamber Chair and Florida Blue’s North Florida market president. “The hundreds of jobs the company has committed to create will not only put more of our citizens to work, but will also enhance the physician experience and patient care in Northeast Florida.”

Job candidates can visit Formativ’s careers page for more information click here.

(© 2017 WTLV)