Mayor Curry warns Duval County in wake of West Mims fire expansion

(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- In preparation of the West Mims Fire crossing back over the Georgia-Florida state line, Jacksonville first responders are at the ready, and so is Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

On Thursday morning, he held a press conference with JFRD to warn Duval County residents about the dangers of the smoke coming from Georgia and the possibility that it could cross into the county.

As a precaution, Curry expanded the county’s burn ban to include all outdoor open fires, such as bonfires, campgrounds and fire pits. He gave the exception to cooking on propane or charcoal grills.

"The conditions here are ripe should a fire start, if people do not adhere to the burn ban," Curry said.

He decreed the expanded burn ban through June 1, but says it could be shortened or lengthened depending on the changing conditions.

"The conditions are serious, but this is simply a precaution just as if we had a storm unpredictable hanging off our coast," Curry said.

On Thursday morning, Duval County School District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti also took action by canceling all outdoor activities, including recess, to keep students and staff out of the smoke.

First responders in Jacksonville say they are at the ready to help battle the flames and smoke in our neighboring counties. They say right now, their assistance isn’t needed in Georgia, but they are standing-by to offer resources.

© 2017 WTLV-TV