Mayor Curry: 'ArtWalk is safe'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
-
On Your Side: Home could compromise immune system
-
Push to make college more affordable
-
Hurricane Matthew: After the Storm
-
Woman killed after argument over dogs
-
Repurposed week: Hal's Restoration
-
Video shows deputy stealing from DUI suspect
-
JSO searching for suspect after SWAT call
-
Amber Alert over; Toddler found safe
-
Deputy patrol car involved in crash
More Stories
-
Four guns found at Duval County schools in 7 daysFeb. 1, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
$90 million project would redevelop historic…Feb. 1, 2017, 8:20 p.m.
-
Signing Day: Local athletes announce where they'll…Feb. 1, 2017, 8:05 a.m.