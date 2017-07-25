Mayo Clinic nurse fired for stealing pain pills, audit finds

A Mayo Clinic nurse's license has had an emergency restriction placed on it after an audit revealed that pills had gone missing during her watch.

An audit revealed that nurse Tanya Chapman consumed several tablets of either oxycodone or hydrocodone.She is currently under criminal investigation.

She was arrested earlier in 2017 on an out of county warrant by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

“Upon learning of this issue, we immediately investigated the matter. We reported the incident to law enforcement and notified appropriate medical licensing bodies and government agencies. The nurse is no longer employed by Mayo Clinic," said Kevin Punsky, Mayo Clinic spokesperson.

